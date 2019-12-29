Fallon Sherrock to play in all 2020 World Series of Darts events

Media playback is not supported on this device Fallon Sherrock: 'I've just proved you wrong!'

Fallon Sherrock has been given a spot in all World Series of Darts events in 2020 after her run to the third round of this year's PDC World Championship.

The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a match at the tournament by beating Ted Evetts at Alexandra Palace earlier this month.

She was eventually beaten by world number 22 Chris Dobey on Friday.

"I'm so excited to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to play on the World Series next year," she said.

Her historic first-round win gave her a place at the 2020 US Darts Masters event in New York in June.

But she has been included in the other five international World Series events, which take place in Denmark, Germany, New Zealand and two competitions in Australia.

"Being included in just the US Darts Masters was amazing enough but to now be able to go worldwide is something I could only dream of," she added.

"The last week or so has been incredible for me and the reaction I've received from around the world has been crazy - I've loved every minute of it and I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"I want to keep improving my game and the World Series will be another chance for me to show what I can do.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity and I hope I can carry on where I left off in the World Championship."