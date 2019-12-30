PDC Darts Championship: Peter Wright reaches final with victory over Gerwyn Price

Wright and Price did not shake hands at the end of the match

Scotland's Peter Wright reached his first PDC World Championship final since 2014 with a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price.

The 49-year-old will face defending champion Michael van Gerwen or Nathan Aspinall in the final at Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day.

Wright eased past Welsh third seed Price with 16 180s and a 98.39 average.

"I just focused," Wright told Sky Sports. "I've got to play better than that to win this, and I think I will."

He added: "We were winding each other up before the match.

"[Price] said he was going to win the first two sets. I like him, but I didn't appreciate what he did.

"That's why I didn't celebrate. He wanted me to concentrate, I concentrated, he lost.

"His average wasn't that good. He was nowhere near me. It spurred me on.

Wright lost to three-time winner Van Gerwen in the final five years ago but vowed to exact revenge if the Dutchman beat England's Aspinall in Monday's second semi-final.

"I'm not going to throw it away again," he said. "I've matured over all these years.

"I believe I can hit anything I want."