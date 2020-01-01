Fallon Sherrock handed challenger place in Premier League

Sherrock beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock has been named as one of nine challengers to compete alongside the top nine players in this year's Premier League Darts.

The 25-year-old last month became the first woman to win a PDC World Championship match as she reached round three at Alexandra Palace.

One challenger will appear with the top nine in each week of the event, which begins in Aberdeen on 6 February.

Sherrock will play in the Nottingham leg of the competition on 13 February.

New world champion Peter Wright, defending Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price qualified automatically.

Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant received wildcard picks to complete the top nine.

Sherrock was confirmed as one of the first two challengers - with Scotsman John Henderson taking the Aberdeen leg - and the remaining seven are due to be announced this week.

Points won by the challengers will not count towards the league table, but they will receive financial rewards for winning or drawing matches.