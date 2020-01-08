Jonny Clayton earns Premier League challenger place for Cardiff leg

Jonny Clayton is currently ranked 16th in the PDC Order of Merit

Jonny Clayton is relishing a Welsh homecoming after being named as one of nine challengers to compete alongside the top nine players in this year's Premier League Darts.

He joins Fallon Sherrock, the first woman to win a PDC World Championship match, on the list of challengers.

Clayton will play in the Cardiff leg on 20 February, alongside countryman and world semi-finalist Gerwyn Price.

"It's the only one in Wales so to be a part of that is amazing," said Clayton.

"I'm big mates with Gezzy [Price] and he's played amazing this year. He's put Welsh darts on the map, big time.

"I thought he would've had a chance to win the World Championship this year but was stopped by [eventual champion] Peter Wright. For Welsh darts, it's brilliant."

Clayton, from Pontyberem in Carmarthenshire, reached the third round of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace before losing to Stephen Bunting, who will also be among the nine Premier League challengers.

One challenger will appear with the top nine in each week of the competition, which begins in Aberdeen on 6 February.

New world champion Wright, defending Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross and Price qualified automatically.

Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant received wildcard picks to complete the top nine.

As well as Sherrock and Clayton, John Henderson, William O'Connor, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting, Chris Dobey, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Jermaine Wattimena have been confirmed as the nine challengers.

Points won by the challengers will not count towards the league table, but they will receive financial rewards for winning or drawing matches.

'Sherrock has created a buzz worldwide'

Sherrock beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Championship

Sherrock will be in action in Nottingham on 13 February, having risen to prominence with her historic run to round three of the World Championship.

Clayton believes Sherrock's success - and the wider interest it has sparked in the sport - is helping to boost darts' growing popularity.

"It's created a buzz worldwide," Clayton told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's news all over the world that a lady darts player is doing so well.

"To us as darts players, we don't have the ladies' game and the men's game, we all want to be darts players.

"And Fallon has proven, no matter what sex you are, if you can throw darts, you can compete with the best."