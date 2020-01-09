BDO World Darts: Beau Greaves reaches semi-finals on 16th birthday

Greaves is rated third favourite to win the title

Beau Greaves had a 16th birthday to remember as she won through to the semi-finals of the BDO women's World Darts Championship.

The teenage debutant beat 29-year-old Dutch third seed Aileen de Graaf 2-1 to reach the last four.

Sixth seed Greaves, from Doncaster, averaged 86.11 and hit three maximum 180s.

Earlier, Corrine Hammond beat Laura Turner 2-0 in the women's quarter-finals at London's Indigo at the O2.

In the men's event, Welsh second seed Jim Williams defeated Ryan Hogarth 4-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

While the BDO tournament has been hit by low ticket sales and prize money problems, the championship has also showcased some of the sport's rising stars.

Leighton Bennett, who only turned 14 on New Year's Eve, took a set off 2015 champion Scott Mitchell before losing 3-1 on Tuesday.