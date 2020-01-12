BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Jim Williams to win dramatic final

Warren finished the match by hitting double top

Wayne Warren became the oldest BDO World Darts champion after beating fellow Welshman Jim Williams 7-4 in a dramatic men's final.

The 57-year-old roofer went 2-0 down in sets but came back to take a 3-2 lead before Williams drew level in a tense match.

Warren missed a chance to go 5-3 up and Williams capitalised to make it 4-4.

But Warren hit back to go 6-4 up and then took the decisive leg in the 11th set to secure victory.

"I slept a little bit last night but not much," said Warren, who is the fourth Welshman to win the competition.

"I really tried my hardest all week and in the final."

This was a first BDO World Darts final for both players and they both had 66 darts at a double, with Warren hitting 26 and Williams 22.

Warren's superiority in that department proved key as Williams averaged higher with 94.53 compared to Warren's 93.59.

Williams also hit 15 maximums compared to Warren's 10.

"It's nice to be part of," said Williams. "Obviously, I'm gutted but I couldn't wish for a nicer guy to win it. If it wasn't me I'm glad it's him.

"I had a little spell there at the end where I lost a bit of focus and you can't do that against Wayne.

"The better guy won on the day. He was relentless with his scoring."