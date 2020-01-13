BDO darts: Wayne Warren 'hurt' over lack of clarity on prize fund

Warren, 57, also works as a roofer

Wayne Warren says "it hurts" that he does not know what the prize fund is for winning the BDO world darts final.

Warren became the oldest world darts champion after beating fellow Welshman Jim Williams 7-4 in Sunday's final.

However, the tournament has been marred by criticism with attendances down and the players warned about a possible reduction in prize money, with Warren unclear as to what he will receive.

"I haven't been told what I am getting yet," Warren told BBC Radio Wales.

After 33 years at the Lakeside Country Club in Surrey, the tournament moved to Indigo, a venue within London's O2 complex, but the event was marred by poor attendance.

Players were warned in a letter from BDO chairman Des Jacklin just days before the 2020 tournament began that prize money would be reduced after only 15% of tickets were sold and that the brand was "toxic" in some circles.

Warren says he has received no money for winning the event and is unclear as to what he will get, only that the sum will be reduced from previous years.

"I have received no money at all, it will be up to my management team to negotiate or whatever," he added on The Gareth Lewis programme.

"There is a fund there, I have been told there is £150,000 in the pot to be divided up, but you hear so many different stories.

"Obviously it hurts, the past winners have had £100,000 for winning, which is a big amount, plus what you can earn through exhibitions.

"Now I will have to play in more exhibitions to try and make some of that money back."