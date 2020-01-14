Mark Webster: Former BDO champion takes break from darts

Mark Webster beat Raymond Van Barneveld to take third-place at the 2010 PDC World Championship

Twice PDC World semi-finalist and BDO Champion Mark Webster is to take a break from playing darts.

The 36-year-old has announced he will not compete at 2020 PDC Qualifying School after losing his Tour Card at the end of last season.

Webster failed to qualify for the recent PDC World Championship and dropped out of the world's top 64.

Revealing his plans on social media he said he still has the desire to come back again in the future.

The Welsh left-hander won the BDO world title at Lakeside in 2008 before joining the PDC a year later.

As well as reaching two world semi-finals he was beaten by England's Kevin Painter in the 2011 Players Championship final.

Webster, who now works as a television pundit and commentator, said on his social media account he was "massively disappointed" to lose his tour card.

The former north Wales plumber added, "at the moment the best thing for my game is to have a break from competition and to work to try to get my game back to the level which I know I can achieve."