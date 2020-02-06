Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Peter Wright on opening night
-
Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen began his Premier League Darts campaign with victory after he beat world champion Peter Wright in Aberdeen.
In a closely-fought match, five-time winner van Gerwen kicked off his title defence with a 7-5 win.
The Dutchman, who lost to Wright in last month's PDC World Championship final, took out 106 to beat the Scot.
Glen Durrant marked his first Premier League appearance with a win against 2018 finalist Michael Smith.
The three-time BDO world champion eased to his 7-3 win at a canter, missing just two darts at a double.
In the evening's second match, Gary Anderson defeated Daryl Gurney 7-5 in front of a vociferous crowd at the recently-opened P&J Live arena.
Nathan Aspinall easily overcame John Henderson, the year's first challenger, in a routine 7-3 win, while Gerwyn Price drew 6-6 with last year's finalist Rob Cross in the evening's final match.
Fallon Sherrock, who became the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, will fill the challenger spot in the next round of Premier League fixtures.
The 25-year-old will play Durrant in Nottingham on 13 February.
Results: Aberdeen, 6 February
Michael Smith 3-7 Glen Durrant
Gary Anderson 7-5 Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall 7-3 John Henderson (challenger)
Gerwyn Price 6-6 Rob Cross
Fixtures: Nottingham, 13 February
Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
Gary Anderson v Peter Wright
Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock (challenger)
Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen