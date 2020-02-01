Jonny Clayton: Welshman ends Michael van Gerwen's Masters reign

Jonny Clayton, from Pontyberem in Carmarthenshire, is the world number 16

Welshman Jonny Clayton has spoken of the "brilliant feeling" after he ended Michael van Gerwen's five-year run as Masters champion.

Clayton sealed a 10-6 first-round win against the world number one, who was previously unbeaten in 20 matches.

The 45-year-old will face Nathan Aspinall in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals in Milton Keynes.

"To beat the best player in the world is a massive step for me," Clayton said.

"When you play Michael you know what to expect and I went into the game knowing how well I've played against him in the past," he added.

"It's a brilliant feeling I've got right now. I'm going to enjoy my day off by watching Wales in the rugby and look forward to Sunday."

Van Gerwen, who lost to Peter Wright in the PDC World Darts Championship in January, praised Clayton's "phenomenal" victory but said he would return "better and stronger".