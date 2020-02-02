Fallon Sherrock secures UK Open place after winning qualifier

Fallon Sherrock recently received a "well done" message from tennis icon Billie Jean King on Twitter

Fallon Sherrock has made another breakthrough in darts by winning a place at the UK Open in March.

Sherrock - the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championship - won through from more than 200 players at a qualifier in Wolverhampton.

The 25-year-old beat Stuart White 5-1 in the final to secure her spot at the event in Minehead, Somerset.

Sherrock will join Lisa Ashton at the televised tournament, which has a top prize of £100,000.

Ashton will play at the tournament after last month becoming the first woman to win a PDC tour card through Q School.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King sent Sherrock a congratulatory message on social media after her latest achievement.

Previous winners of the UK Open, which is televised in the latter stages, include world champions Phil 'The Power' Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

Sherrock won one of 16 Riley's club amateur qualifiers to earn a place in the 160-strong field.

She will compete in the first round, with the world's top 32 players joining in the fourth round.