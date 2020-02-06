Premier League Darts: Can you name the tournament's 14 finalists?
The 16th edition of Premier League Darts gets under way in Aberdeen on Thursday.
Nine players will compete at venues across Europe over the next three months, in pursuit of the £250,000 first prize on offer at The O2 Arena in London on 21 May.
Fourteen players have featured in Premier League finals since the inaugural event in 2005 - can you name them?
You've got three minutes... game on!
Can you name the Premier League Darts finalists?
Score: 0 / 14
03:00
|Rank
|Clue
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14