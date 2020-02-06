Peter Wright: PDC world champion ready to 'fend off' challengers

Peter Wright defeated Michael van Gerwen on New Year's Day to win the PDC World Championship

Peter Wright believes a target will be on his back as new PDC world champion, but is confident he can "fend off" his challengers.

The Scot, 49, beat three-time winner Michael van Gerwen on New Year's Day to become the oldest first-time winner of the world title.

And the 2017 runner-up is wary as he prepares for Thursday's Premier League darts in Aberdeen.

"I always wanted to be world champion growing up," he told BBC Scotland.

"And that will be in the head of everyone else coming through. I'm going to put in a lot more practice, enjoy my darts and hopefully fend them off.

"If I can produce what I'm doing in practice I think I've got a good chance to win a few more majors this year."

Wright collected £500,000 for his world title win, but the Scot insists his feet are still firmly on the ground.

"I think of myself as just like a player from the pub - that's where I've come from," he said. "I'll keep myself grounded because that's the type of person I am - it won't change me.

"My wife Jo always tells me 'you're world champion', but I just tell her it was my dream, and I am, but I'm just going to get on with the next one."

Wright defeated fellow Scot Gary Anderson on the way to his Masters title this month, and Anderson says his rival's hard work has been deservedly rewarded.

"He plays every tournament under the sun and has done for the last five or six years, so fair play to him - he deserves it," Anderson said.

"I couldn't do it - I've tried and I can't. He's probably one of the most hard-worked players on the darts circuit. If you put the time in, the experience comes and you walk away with the big titles."

Both players will compete in the opening night of the Premier League at Aberdeen's P&J Live, with Wright coming up against Van Gerwen again and Anderson facing Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney.

Former world champion Anderson is viewing the next few months as a test to see whether he can return to his best after a "non-existent" 2019.

"I'll soon find out if my game is going to come back, but I think it will," he said.

"With the amount of darts I'm going to be playing over the next few months we should find out. It's a clean slate and a new start, and hopefully I can get the old form back."