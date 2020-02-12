Fallon Sherrock to make Premier League Darts debut on Thursday

Fallon Sherrock fell short in her attempt to earn a PDC tour card in January

Fallon Sherrock says she is "still in disbelief" that she will become the first female player to appear in the Premier League on Thursday.

Sherrock created history in December by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championship.

The 25-year-old beat Ted Evetts and former Champions League winner Mensur Suljovic before losing to Chris Dobey in the last 32 at the Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock will play Glen Durrant in the fourth of five matches in Nottingham.

"It's an amazing experience that I'm going to be able to get," she told BBC East Midlands Today. "I'm still in disbelief that I get to play in it."

Former BDO Women's World Championship runner-up Sherrock is one of nine "challengers" taking part in the first phase of this season's Premier League.

Each "challenger" will play one match during the first nine weeks of the competition and will not collect any league points but could earn prize money based on their result.

"It means a lot to get this opportunity," she added. "I've been watching it on television and now I'm a challenger - it's amazing.

"I'm more excited to see what the crowd will be like, it's going to remind me of when I played at the Ally Pally. I loved that experience and I can't wait to get up there and try to have that experience again."

Since her World Championship exploits, Sherrock failed in her bid to earn a PDC tour card but has qualified for the UK Open in March. She will also take part in a number of World Series events across the globe later this year.

'I've never really had the crowd against me'

Glen Durrant reached the PDC World Championship quarter-finals on debut in December

The Premier League is also a relatively new experience for Sherrock's opponent Durrant, who is in the main nine-person field for the first time in 2020.

The Teessider was one of the "challengers" in the 2019 event and opened up his campaign this year with an impressive win over Michael Smith in Aberdeen.

"It's an exciting challenge playing against Fallon. I'm proud of Fallon, it's amazing what she's done for the sport, but I've got a job to do," said the three-time BDO world champion on the PDC website.

"I feel a lot better coming into the game knowing I've got two points on the board. If I'd taken a drubbing from Michael, the pressure would've been on me even more.

"Obviously, the crowd will be right behind Fallon, it will be a new experience for me because I've never really had the crowd against me.

"But, you have to enjoy these experiences. Only 18 months ago I was playing in front of 27 people so to be playing in front of thousands every week is absolutely incredible."

Also on Thursday, world champion Peter Wright faces fellow Scot Gary Anderson, while defending Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen - who beat Wright in his opening match - will take on Daryl Gurney.

Fixtures: Nottingham, 13 February

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock (challenger)

Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen