Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut

Fallon Sherrock just missed out on becoming the first "challenger" in 11 attempts to win a Premier League match

Fallon Sherrock narrowly missed out on another stunning victory, drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant on her Premier League debut appearance in Nottingham.

Two months after becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship, she was on course to beat the three-time BDO world champion.

She broke in the seventh leg of the match and had the advantage of throw in the final leg, leading 6-5.

But Durrant took out a 70 checkout in the final leg to claim a point.

Sherrock, 25, was granted the opportunity to appear as a Premier League "challenger" after reaching the last 32 at the Alexandra Palace in December.

None of the previous 10 "challengers" had won their games and Sherrock fell just short of more darting history.

She told Sky Sports: "I've loved every minute. I'm so happy to have played again on the big stage. I'm speechless and I'd like to thank everyone here supporting me.

"Opportunities are opening up for me all the time and I can't wait to see what the rest of 2020 holds for me."

Durrant added: "The crowd were fantastic, it was a really big challenge and all credit to Fallon.

"She's had the most amazing couple of months. That's the most difficult match I've ever had."

A group of nine "challengers" play one match each against a player in the main field in the first phase of the Premier League and, while they do not collect league points, they can earn prize money depending on their result.

The format was introduced in 2019 after Gary Anderson pulled out of the event at short notice with a back injury, and has been continued into the 2020 tournament.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is the only player with a 100% winning record after two rounds of fixtures, following a crushing 7-1 win over Daryl Gurney.

Former PDC world champion Rob Cross was the only other winner on Thursday, defeating in-form Nathan Aspinall 7-5.

Results: Nottingham, 13 February

Rob Cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright

Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock (challenger)

Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

Fixtures: Cardiff, 20 February

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Jonny Clayton (challenger) v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Glen Durrant v Gary Anderson