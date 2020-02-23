Players Championship Six: Gerwyn Price beats Michael van Gerwen in final

Gerwyn Price won the Grand Slam of Darts in 2018 and 2019

Gerwyn Price has won the Players Championship Six with an 8-7 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Both men were looking for their first title of 2020 and it was Price who started strongly, taking a 4-1 lead.

But Van Gerwen battled back to force a deciding leg after Price had uncharacteristically missed darts at double 20 in two consecutive legs.

But 'The Iceman' kept his cool and took out 94 on the bull to clinch the deciding leg with an average of 102.5.

The two darts heavyweights came head-to-head on a number of occasions in 2019, with five matches in a row going into a deciding leg.

On four of those occasions it was Van Gerwen who came out on top, with the other ending in a draw in the Premier League.

The Welshman needed 20 attempts to finally get the better of Van Gerwen, as he came out a 16-12 winner in 2019's Grand Slam of Darts semi-final.

And Price has now add another victory against 'Mighty Mike' to secure his first title of 2020.