Premier League darts: Michael Smith hits competition's first nine-darter in three years

Dublin's 3Arena was a sell-out to see Smith's perfect leg

Michael Smith hit the Premier League's first nine-darter for nearly three years in a 7-5 win over Daryl Gurney in Dublin.

The Englishman delighted a sell-out crowd at 3Arena as he followed two maximum 180s with a 141 checkout.

It was the first perfect leg in the competition since Adrian Lewis in April 2017 and only the ninth in what is the 16th Premier League season.

"It's a feeling you can't explain - it's amazing," Smith, 29, said.

"I've never hit a nine-darter on TV before and this was special. I've never felt my heart beat so fast in my life."

Michael van Gerwen is top of the Premier League table after a 7-4 defeat of Irishman William O'Connor.

Earlier in the evening, Nathan Aspinall had briefly jumped to the top of the table after his 7-5 victory over previously unbeaten leader Glen Durrant, while Gary Anderson overcame Rob Cross by the same scoreline.

Gerwyn Price won his first game of the tournament, thrashing Peter Wright 7-1.