Gerwyn Price beats Michael Smith to triumph in Belgium

It was a Wales v England final in Belgium as Gerwyn Price took on Michael Smith

Welshman Gerwyn Price beat England's Michael Smith 8-3 to win the inaugural PDC Belgian Darts Championship.

In the semi-finals Price fought back from 3-0 down against the Netherlands' Dirk van Duijvenbode to win 7-4 in Hasselt.

He had also seen off Austria's Mensur Suljovic while Smith beat Scotland's Peter Wright 7-5 in the last four.

Smith's highlights also included a 6-5 third-round win over world-ranked number one Michael van Gerwen.