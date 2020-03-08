UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final

Michael van Gerwen also won the UK Open title in 2015 and 2016

World number one Michael van Gerwen came from 5-1 down to win his third UK Open title with an 11-9 victory over Welshman Gerwyn Price in Minehead.

The 30-year-old Dutchman, who had a nine-dart finish in his 11-3 semi-final win over Daryl Gurney, opened the final with a 180 and took the first leg.

Price had 105 and 97 checkouts to surge ahead but missed bullseye for the chance of a 6-1 advantage.

Van Gerwen duly took out 66 to claim the £100,000 top prize.

Price, ranked third in the world, will rue 12 missed doubles in four legs that allowed Van Gerwen to move 8-7 in front.

The three-time world champion recorded finishes of 136 and 97 as he claimed his first tournament win in 2020.