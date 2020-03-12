Premier League Darts: Debutant Glen Durrant maintains lead at top of table

Glen Durrant secured a 7-5 victory over Daryl Gurney who is still without a victory in this year's Premier League

Debutant Glen Durrant remains top of the Premier League after beating Daryl Gurney in Liverpool.

Gurney is still without a victory in this year's competition and is now three points adrift at the foot of the table.

World number one Michael van Gerwen is a point behind leader Durrant after his 7-5 win over Gerwyn Price.

World champion Peter Wright was Thursday's only other winner, beating Michael Smith in the opening game.

Challenger Stephen Bunting drew 6-6 with former world champion Rob Cross, while Nathan Aspinall came from 5-1 behind to draw with Gary Anderson.

Meanwhile, the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed on Thursday that the double-header which was scheduled to be held in Rotterdam on 25-26 March has been postponed.

All gatherings of more than 100 people are to be prevented in the Netherlands until the end of March, and the PDC have said they "will work with Rotterdam Ahoy to secure new dates to stage the Premier League nights".

Results: Liverpool, 12 March

Michael Smith 4-7 Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney 5-7 Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross 6-6 Stephen Bunting (challenger)

Gary Anderson 6-6 Nathan Aspinall

Fixtures: Newcastle, 19 March

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey (challenger) v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant