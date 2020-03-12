Premier League Darts: Debutant Glen Durrant maintains lead at top of table
Debutant Glen Durrant remains top of the Premier League after beating Daryl Gurney in Liverpool.
Gurney is still without a victory in this year's competition and is now three points adrift at the foot of the table.
World number one Michael van Gerwen is a point behind leader Durrant after his 7-5 win over Gerwyn Price.
World champion Peter Wright was Thursday's only other winner, beating Michael Smith in the opening game.
Challenger Stephen Bunting drew 6-6 with former world champion Rob Cross, while Nathan Aspinall came from 5-1 behind to draw with Gary Anderson.
Meanwhile, the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed on Thursday that the double-header which was scheduled to be held in Rotterdam on 25-26 March has been postponed.
All gatherings of more than 100 people are to be prevented in the Netherlands until the end of March, and the PDC have said they "will work with Rotterdam Ahoy to secure new dates to stage the Premier League nights".
Results: Liverpool, 12 March
Michael Smith 4-7 Peter Wright
Daryl Gurney 5-7 Glen Durrant
Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross 6-6 Stephen Bunting (challenger)
Gary Anderson 6-6 Nathan Aspinall
Fixtures: Newcastle, 19 March
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
Chris Dobey (challenger) v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Glen Durrant