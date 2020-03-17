BDO Darts: Des Jacklin quits as boss of 'troubled' organisation

Wayne Warren beat fellow Welshman Jim Williams in January's BDO World Championships final

Des Jacklin has quit as boss of the troubled British Darts Organisation.

He was criticised after prize money cuts and poor attendances at the BDO World Championships in January.

After 33 years at the Lakeside Country Club in Surrey, the tournament moved to Indigo, a venue within London's O2.

"After many months of thoughts and deliberation I have made the decision to resign my position as BDO director, chairman and CEO with immediate effect," he said.

"I wish all success to my successor and the BDO in future."

Jacklin had warned players before the World Championships that prize money would be reduced after only 15% of tickets were sold, and that the brand was "toxic" in some circles.

Welshman Wayne Warren was eventually told he would receive £23,000 for winning the 2020 title - 77% less than the previous winner.

In contrast, Peter Wright received £500,000 for winning the rival PDC World Darts Championship.

Fallon Sherrock withdrew from the BDO women's tournament, having made history by beating male opponents in the PDC World Championship.