Coronavirus: PDC Unicorn Challenge among several postponements

Barry Hearn is the chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC)

The Players Championship double-headers, European Tour Qualifiers and the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour event, planned for April, have been postponed.

It follows further disruption because of coronavirus with European Tour events, set for March and April, having been rearranged for later in 2020.

The PDC say rescheduled dates for those events will be confirmed in due course.

They also say player entries for postponed tournaments will remain valid for any rearranged dates.

Postponed PDC events:

Players Championships 4-5 April

European Tour 5-6 Qualifiers 6 April

PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour 5-8 & 10-12 April

European Tour 7 Qualifier 17 April

Players Championships 18-19 April