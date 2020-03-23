Premier League darts: April's Belfast and Sheffield events postponed

March's fixtures in the Premier League had already been postponed

Both of next month's Premier League darts fixtures in Belfast and Sheffield have been postponed because of coronavirus.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the events in Belfast on 2 April and Sheffield a week later.

A new date is being sought for the Belfast, while the Sheffield fixture has been rescheduled for 2 July.

March's planned Premier League nights in Newcastle and Rotterdam had already been postponed.

Tickets bought for the original league nights will remain valid for the new dates, and refunds given to anyone who does not want to attend the rescheduled events.

The Premier League, which offers a prize of £250,000 to the winner, was originally scheduled to run from 6 February until 21 May.