PDC Home Tour - players to compete from own homes for 32 nights

Peter Wright defeated Michael van Gerwen on New Year's Day to win the PDC World Championship

Most sport is currently suspended in the UK but this Friday the PDC is launching a new tournament featuring darts players in their own homes.

The PDC Home Tour, will see all players with a tour card have the chance to feature across 32 consecutive nights.

Four players will be in action each evening in a league format before the knockout stage of the competition.

"This will provide a regular supply of live sport to fans," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

"The event will also give players a chance to play competitive darts in this down period in preparation for the return to normal action, whenever that may be."

Each match will be broadcast via live video calls on the PDC's own subscription TV channel.