PDC Home Tour: Luke Woodhouse throws nine-dart finish in his kitchen

Woodhouse threw 177-177-147 for a perfect nine-dart finish

Darts fans were treated to a little slice of history on Saturday - the second night of a new event in which players compete in their own homes.

With the usual tournaments suspended amid a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Darts Corporation has launched a 'Home Tour'.

And Englishman Luke Woodhouse threw the competition's first perfect nine-dart finish as he averaged 114 in a 5-0 victory over Wales' world number three Gerwyn Price.

Woodhouse later took on Austrian Rowby-John Rodriguez, who said he 'heard' Woodhouse's achievement while he was on the toilet.

Amid lockdown restrictions, the Austrian said he needed permission from his neighbours in Vienna to play past 8pm.

Woodhouse hit 177 twice before a 147 checkout sealed the nine-darter, prompting Price to shout 'well done, son'.

Woodhouse topped the group by winning all three of his matches in the league format.

Each match is broadcast via video calls - filmed on a mobile phone on a tripod - on the PDC's own TV channel and can be watched free by registered users.

Every player with a tour card has the chance to feature across 32 consecutive nights of the Home Tour.