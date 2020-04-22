British Darts Organisation: Des Jacklin returns as chairman, a month after quitting

The BDO World Championships in January were criticised for low crowds and decreased prize money

Des Jacklin has returned as chairman of the British Darts Organisation, just a month after he resigned.

Jacklin quit the troubled BDO on 17 March after being heavily criticised for prize money cuts and poor crowds at the World Championships in January.

But he has now been voted back into the role with a new board.

"The past four weeks has given me time to reflect on the events of the past 18 months and re-evaluate my position," he said in a letter sent to counties.

"I also feel like I've had the chance to recharge my batteries."

Jacklin's first spell in charge, which saw the World Championships move from the Lakeside Country Club in Surrey after 33 years to Indigo at the O2 Arena in London, ended in turmoil.

He had warned players before the tournament that prize money would be reduced after only 15% of tickets were sold, and that the brand was "toxic" in some circles.

Welshman Wayne Warren eventually received £23,000 for winning the 2020 title - 77% less than the previous year's winner.

In contrast, Peter Wright collected £500,000 for winning the rival PDC World Darts Championship.