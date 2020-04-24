Jonny Clayton: Welshman undefeated as he wins latest PDC Home Tour group

Jonny Clayton had been named as one of nine challengers in this year's Premier League Darts

Welshman Jonny Clayton triumphed in emphatic style as he won the PDC Home Tour Group Eight.

Clayton opened with a 5-2 win over Adam Hunt, following that by seeing off Richard North 5-3 to top the group.

He then beat David Pallett 5-2 in his final game to end the night unbeaten.

Clayton joined fellow countrymen Nick Kenny and Jamie Lewis in winning a round of the competition, in which players take on each other from their own homes.

Lewis won the first round of the competition, while Kenny upset the odds to triumph on night five.