Gerwyn Price enjoying playing the PDC Home Tour in pyjamas and slippers

Gerwyn Price has won two PDC Tour events in 2020 and was runner-up at the UK Open in March.

Gerwyn Price says playing in the new PDC Home Tour tournament has been quite a different experience.

"It was a little bit strange playing fellow players, fellow pros in a competition in my pyjamas and my slippers and my dart top on," Price told BBC Radio Wales.

"It was quite difficult and not something I'm used to, but I enjoyed it.

"I've played people live on Instagram before, so it's not too bad actually."

Despite enjoying the experience of the Home Tour - where darts players, under coronavirus social distancing rules, compete against each other from their homes via video link - Price failed to qualify from the group stage.

The 35-year-old came second on night two with Luke Woodhouse topping the group, throwing a nine-darter in his kitchen in the process.

World number three Price said: "We had an email saying all the things that had to be in place before we had to play and it all had to be set up right.

"We had to get all the kids off the wifi and they had to be in separate rooms, and it was just us on our own playing against the other player.

"Some players played fantastic darts on the night and sometimes you have got to take it on the chin.

"I don't think the quality of the streaming is good but at least it's giving something to the fans."

Although he enjoyed the night, Price admits it is not the same as walking out to a massive crowd.

"The buzz of walking on to the stage and the lead up towards playing is probably the most exciting part and I love doing it, and in these times I'm missing it to be honest," he added.

Welsh success

Jonny Clayton reached the semi-finals at the UK Open in March 2020.

The Home Tour has proved successful for some of Price's fellow countrymen, with three of the nine nights played so far won by Welshmen.

Former World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis beat world champion Peter Wright 5-1 to win the opening night in Group One.

PDC newcomer Nick Kenny beat the odds to go undefeated and win Group Five and the Welsh World Cup representative Jonny Clayton won all three of his matches to win Group Eight.