Peter Wright won his first PDC world title in January

World champion Peter Wright beat Gerwyn Price 8-2 to win the fifth and final PDC Summer Series event.

The Scot claimed four legs in a row to go 5-1 up, with Welshman Price pulling one back before Wright secured a comfortable victory.

The five one-day Players Championship events took place behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

"I'm pleased to win and it's great for me," Wright told pdc.tv.

Wright, who lost the first final to Michael van Gerwen on Wednesday, finished top of the Summer Series Order of Merit by beating Price.

The prestigious World Matchplay will take place at the same venue, again without spectators present, from 18-26 July.

"It's ideal preparation for the World Matchplay and it's good to be back playing," added Wright.

World number one Van Gerwen also won the third event on Friday, with Ryan Joyce taking his first ranking title on Thursday and James Wade winning Saturday's event.