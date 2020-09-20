Last updated on .From the section Darts

Price was winning his third competition in six days

Welshman Gerwyn Price has won the World Series of Darts Finals for the first time, beating England's Rob Cross in the final in Salzburg.

World number two Price, 35, came from 8-4 down to beat the 2018 world champion 11-9.

"I was beating myself up all the way through the game. I knew it was going to be a tough game," said Price.

He had won a quarter-final final-leg decider against Nathan Aspinall, then beat world champion Peter Wright 11-6.

"I'm proud of myself to just dig deep once again," said Price, who earns £70,000 in prize money.

"I never give up any more and always believe as long as there is one leg to go I can still win and I stuck in there until the end."

He has now won 17 matches in a row after landing back-to-back titles to win the PDC Autumn Series earlier in the week.

The World Series of Darts Finals was the first darts tournament to be played in front of a crowd since March.