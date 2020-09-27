Devon Petersen stuns Jonny Clayton to win in Germany
Devon Petersen has become the first African to win a PDC title, stunning Welshman Jonny Clayton 8-3 to win the 2020 German Darts Championship in Hildesheim.
Clayton was ranked 19th in the PDC Order of Merit, 32 places above the South African going into the final.
But 34-year-old Petersen stormed into a 4-1 lead and went on to triumph.
Petersen beat Dutchman Danny Noppert 7-4 in the semi-finals while Clayton saw off Mervyn King 7-3.