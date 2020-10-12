Gerwyn Price: Welshman to face Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode in World Grand Prix final
Gerwyn Price has reached Monday's final of the PDC World Grand Prix, surviving three match darts to beat Dave Chisnall 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final.
Number three seed Price will now face Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final.
Price survived a tumultuous seven-set semi-final before narrowly edging Chisnall.
Debutant Van Duijvenbode, meanwhile, dominated Simon Whitlock to win 4-1 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.