Gerwyn Price is a former professional rugby union player

Gerwyn Price has reached Monday's final of the PDC World Grand Prix, surviving three match darts to beat Dave Chisnall 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final.

Number three seed Price will now face Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final.

Price survived a tumultuous seven-set semi-final before narrowly edging Chisnall.

Debutant Van Duijvenbode, meanwhile, dominated Simon Whitlock to win 4-1 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.