Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price occupy the top two slots in the PDC Order of Merit

Welsh darts star Gerwyn Price is targeting the PDC world number one slot after winning the World Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old beat Dutch outsider Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-2 in the final in Coventry to rise into second place in the Order of Merit.

Price says he must win the World Darts Championship, which is due to take place from December to January to take top spot off Michael van Gerwen.

"I need to win the Worlds if I want to get that number one spot," said Price.

The World Grand Prix was Price's fourth title in as many weeks, following consecutive Players Championship successes in Germany and his win over Rob Cross in the World Series in Austria.

"I've won four out of five, I'm in a good place. I'm doing the right things and as long as I keep winning I'll keep climbing that ladder and I need to win the Worlds if I want to get that number one spot so hopefully one day I'll do that."

The coronavirus pandemic ensured no fans were at the Ricoh Arena to witness Price beat aubergine farm office worker Van Duijvenbode, who went into the event as its lowest-ranked player.

Price has sometimes earned the ire of fans during games and believes if and when they return to events, they can influence his efforts.

"These are difficult times and the circumstances ain't the best, but it goes to show when the crowd ain't on my back, I'll just pick up trophies," said Price.

"But hopefully when the crowd are back they'll leave me alone a little bit and I can keep performing like I am."

Van Duijvenbode was the first debutant to reach the final and Price, who took home £110,000, said: "I was confident I was going to win, but I didn't take anything for granted."

"I'm over the moon. At the end I was thinking about the [Dave] Chisnall game again and how I almost threw that game away," he said.

"I seem to punish myself all the time, I kept bombing opportunities and I need to cut that out of my game. I can't let players like Dirk back in.

"I knew whenever I put him under pressure he would struggle and for most of the game I did that.

"It was a difficult game and maybe it looked a little bit easier than it was, but I'm happy to get over the winning line."