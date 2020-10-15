Last updated on .From the section Darts

The Premier League is Durrant's first PDC televised title win

Glen Durrant says his Premier League darts success justifies his decision to move to the PDC.

The three-time BDO world champion from Middlesbrough switched to the rival tour last year.

He survived four match darts to beat Gary Anderson in Thursday's semi-final before overcoming Nathan Aspinall 11-8 in the final in Coventry.

"It's a mammoth achievement and it makes my move over to the PDC worthwhile," said the 49-year-old.

"This supersedes everything I've achieved before. I feel like the best player in the world and I've never had that feeling before.

"I'm feeling absolutely fantastic, I'm ecstatic. This means an awful lot to my family, friends and supporters."

Durrant's win against his fellow debutant, who defeated reigning world champion Peter Wright 10-7 to reach the decider, saw him become the sixth player to win the tournament and the first since Michael van Gerwen in 2013 to achieve the feat in their first season.

The tournament had started in Aberdeen in February but delays because of coronavirus meant the scheduled May final was postponed.

Durrant, who qualified for the play-offs by topping the tournament table, let slip a 6-3 lead against Anderson as his Scottish opponent reeled off six of the next seven legs to establish a 9-7 advantage.

Anderson was unable to close out the match at 9-8 and in a dramatic deciding leg, the two-time world champion missed another three match darts, allowing Durrant to prevail.

"The game against Gary will go down as one of the worst games in Premier League play-offs history but I knew I couldn't play that badly twice," said Durrant.

"I stepped my game up massively for the final and I knew I had to beat Nathan, who is a consummate professional and will go on to achieve many great things in darts."