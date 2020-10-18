Last updated on .From the section Darts

Sherrock made headlines with her groundbreaking win at the 2020 World Championship

Fallon Sherrock, who made history by beating two men at the PDC World Darts Championship, has narrowly failed to qualify for the 2021 tournament.

She lost out despite winning the last of four women's events which offered two spots for the championship, which starts at Alexandra Palace in December.

Deta Hedman edged through on a total of 85 legs to 83 for the second place, after Lisa Ashton had sealed her spot.

Four-time BDO women's champion Ashton won a PDC Tour card earlier this year.

She played in the 2019 World Championship while Hedman will make her debut.

Sherrock, 26, earned the nickname 'Queen of the Palace' after becoming the first woman to win a match en route to the third round of the 2020 tournament.

But she finished just outside the top two in the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit despite reaching two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final over four events in Barnsley.