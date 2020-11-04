Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton will be representing Wales for a third time

Jonny Clayton accepts there will be extra pressure on him this weekend as he partners in-form Gerwyn Price at the World Cup of Darts.

Wales are the bookies favourites for the tournament which takes place in Salzburgarena, Austria from November 6-8.

The 46-year-old from Llanelli is embracing the expectations.

"If the darting world think we are good enough to win it, that's got to be a good positive," said Clayton.

"To play with such a great player as Gezzy (Price) you just stand behind him when he's flying and it gives you a big confidence boost.

"At this present time he is the best player in the world and it's an honour to partner him."

Price won back-to-back Players Championship titles and the World Series of Darts during a 17-match unbeaten streak this autumn.

Clayton has also been in good form reaching the semi-final of last week's European Championships before narrowly losing to world number two Peter Wright.

"I do think darts is a game of hot and cold. If you are on form you are on form, if you are not you are not," said Clayton.

"Whatever sport you play, I'm a proud Welshman and to put on that Welsh jersey it doesn't get any better. Lifting the World Cup would just be a bonus to go with it."

Wales are seeded second behind England represented by Michael Smith and Rob Cross, with Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert of the Netherlands third seeds.

Clayton and Price's opening match is against Russia on Friday night with players taking part in all nine legs of a doubles contest in an alternative visit format.

Should Wales reach round two - which switches to a singles format - they would face either Japan or unseeded Scottish pair John Henderson and Robert Thornton.

Wales have never won the trophy but have twice reached the final. Mark Webster and and Barrie Bates were beaten by Dutch pair Raymond van Barneveld and Co Stompé in the inaugural 2010 event.

In 2017 Webster, this time paired with Price, lost the the final to van Barneveld and van Gerwen.

"Mark Webster keeps rubbing it in that he's made the World Cup final and I've not," joked Clayton, "so I'd love to win that World Cup final and rub it back in his face.

"We've had two cracks of the whip and hopefully it's third time for a Welshman, so hopefully this year we'll bring that cup back."