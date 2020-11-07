Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton is representing Wales for a third time

Wales are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts after beating reigning champions Scotland 2-1 in the second round in Salzburgarena, Austria.

Gerwyn Price beat John Henderson 4-2 in Wales' opening match, averaging 104 in the process.

Jonny Clayton was up next, but was beaten 4-2 by Robert Thornton

In the deciding doubles match Wales whitewashed the defending champions 4-0 to book a last-eight tie against Australia on Sunday.

Wales were among the pre-tournament favourites, which is taking place from November 6-8.

Henderson and Thornton were representing Scotland after last year's winning pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson chose not to travel because of Covid-19.

Wales have never won the trophy but have twice reached the final. Mark Webster and and Barrie Bates were beaten by Dutch pair Raymond van Barneveld and Co Stompé in the inaugural 2010 event.

In 2017 Webster, this time paired with Price, lost the the final to van Barneveld and van Gerwen.