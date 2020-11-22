Last updated on .From the section Darts

Whitlock had beaten another qualifier Adam Hunt in the previous round

Simon Whitlock threw a tournament record 20 180's as he recorded an enthralling 16-15 win over Michael van Gerwen in the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 51-year-old Australian survived eight match darts against the world number one.

He had never been ahead in the match but recorded double eight to advance to the semi-finals in Coventry.

Qualifier Whitlock, who won the 2012 European Championship, plays Jose de Sousa in the last four on Monday.

For Whitlock, the world number 20, it was a third successive televised win over Van Gerwen this year and he enthused: "It's incredible - I think this is my best victory I've ever had in darts."

The other semi-final sees English left-hander James Wade, the seventh seed, take on Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh, himself a final-leg winner in a 16-15 win against Nathan Aspinall.

The elimination of Van Gerwen, a three-time former winner, ensures there will be a new champion this year while Wade, twice a runner-up, is the only remaining player to have previously made a final.