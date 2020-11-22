Simon Whitlock beats Michael van Gerwen in Grand Slam of Darts

Last updated on .From the section Darts

Simon Whitlock
Whitlock had beaten another qualifier Adam Hunt in the previous round

Simon Whitlock threw a tournament record 20 180's as he recorded an enthralling 16-15 win over Michael van Gerwen in the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 51-year-old Australian survived eight match darts against the world number one.

He had never been ahead in the match but recorded double eight to advance to the semi-finals in Coventry.

Qualifier Whitlock, who won the 2012 European Championship, plays Jose de Sousa in the last four on Monday.

For Whitlock, the world number 20, it was a third successive televised win over Van Gerwen this year and he enthused: "It's incredible - I think this is my best victory I've ever had in darts."

The other semi-final sees English left-hander James Wade, the seventh seed, take on Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh, himself a final-leg winner in a 16-15 win against Nathan Aspinall.

The elimination of Van Gerwen, a three-time former winner, ensures there will be a new champion this year while Wade, twice a runner-up, is the only remaining player to have previously made a final.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured