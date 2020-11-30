Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny will be competing for the world title and £500,000 at the 2020-2021 World Darts Championship.

Wales' Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny have both qualified for the 2020-2021 World Darts Championship which will take place at Alexandra Palace in December.

Lewis, 29 and Kenny, 27 secured two of the four places available to 34 UK PDC Tour Card holders in a knockout qualification tournament at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

Lewis, 2018 semi-finalist, defeated former UK open and World Grand Prix champion Robert Thornton 7-5 in the final round decider to book his eighth appearance at the World Championship.

The 2009 World Youth Champion from Carmarthen, currently ranked 63rd in the world, took a break from the sport in September citing personal reasons.

Cwmbran-based Kenny beat James Wilson 7-6 in the final round of the UK Qualifier to make his debut at the Championship in his first year on the PDC Pro Tour. Kenny won a two year tour card on the final day of Q-School in January 2020.

Lewis and Kenny will join fellow Welshmen and World Cup winners Jonny Clayton and number three seed Gerwyn Price at the Championships which start on 15 December.