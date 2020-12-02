Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright is defending champion after beating Michael van Gerwen

Deta Hedman will face Andy Boulton on her PDC World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace later this month.

The 60-year-old three-time BDO women's runner-up edged out last season's star Fallon Sherrock to qualify.

Lisa Ashton, the first woman to earn a tour card via qualifying school, will face Adam Hunt for the right to take on 28th seed Jamie Hughes in round two.

Reigning champion and second seed Peter 'Snakebite' Wright starts against Steve West or Amit Gilitwal.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen has been drawn against either Ryan Murray or Lourence Ilagen of the Philippines, while third seed Gerwyn Price will start against Luke Woodhouse or Jamie Lewis.

While Sherrock became the first female player to win a match at the tournament, Hedman holds the honour of being the first to record a televised win over a male opponent, defeating Aaron Turner at the 2005 UK Open.

The World Championship begins on 15 December and runs through until 3 January.

2021 PDC World Darts Championship draw

Seeded players to enter the tournament at the second-round stage of the competition:

Michael van Gerwyn (1) v Ryan Murray or Lourence Ilagan

Ricky Evans (32) v Mickey Mansell or Haupai Puha

Joe Cullen (16) v Wayne Jones or Ciaran Teehan

Jonny Clayton (17) v John Henderson or Marko Kantele

Dave Chisnall (8) v Keegan Brown or Ryan Meikle

Danny Noppert (25) v Martijn Kleermaker or Cameron Carolissen

Dimitri van den Bergh (9) v Luke Humphries or Paul Lim

Jermaine Wattimena (24) v Derk Telnekes or Nick Kenny

Michael Smith (4) v Jason Lowe or Dmitry Gorbunov

Devon Petersen (29) v Steve Lennon or Daniel Larsson

Gary Anderson (13) v Madars Razma or Toru Suzuki

Mensur Suljovic (20) v Maik Kuivenhoven or Matthew Edgar

Rob Cross (5) v Dirk van Duijvenbode v Bradley Brooks

Jamie Hughes (28) v Adam Hunt or Lisa Ashton

Glen Durrant (12) v Steve Beaton or Diogo Portela

Adrian Lewis (21) v Damon Heta or Danny Baggish

Peter Wright (2) v Steve West or Amit Gilitwala

Gabriel Clemens (31) v Andy Hamilton or Nico Kurz

Krzysztof Ratajski (15) v Ryan Joyce v Karel Sedlacek

Simon Whitlock (18) v Darius Labanauskas or Chengan Liu

James Wade (7) v Callan Rydz or James Bailey

Stephen Bunting (26) v Andy Boulton or Deta Hedman

Ian White (10) v Kim Huybrechts or Di Zhuang

Jeffrey de Zwaan (23) v Ryan Searle or Danny Lauby

Gerwyn Price (3) v Luke Woodhouse or Jamie Lewis

Brendan Dolan (30) v Mike de Decker or Edward Foulkes

Jose de Sousa (14) v Ross Smith or David Evans

Mervyn King (19) v Max Hopp or Gordon Mathers

Nathan Aspinall (6) v Scott Waites or Matt Campbell

Vincent van der Voort (27) v Ron Meulenkamp or Boris Krcmar

Daryl Gurney (11) William O'Connor or Niels Zonneveld

Chris Dobey (22) v Jeff Smith or Keane Barry