Last updated on .From the section Darts

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Jonny Clayton says Wales' World Cup victory will give him confidence ahead of the PDC World Championship.

The 46-year-old and Gerwyn Price secured Wales' first World Cup of Darts with victory over England in November.

Clayton, who reached the third round last year, faces Scotland's John Henderson in Sunday's second round.

"I go out to try and win everything I play in so nothing changes that way but it does give me a bit of confidence obviously," Clayton said.

Clayton could potentially face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen if both players win their next two games.

"You always look ahead and always look to see what could be," Clayton said.

"But you've got to focus on the game you have in front of you first.

"There's no easy games and it's who and when, and I just hope I play well and get through these stages.

"I feel good, I've been in a bit of form so hopefully it carries on through for this."

Clayton is one of four Welsh players competing at Alexandra Palace along with number three seed Price, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny.

Kenny will be up against Dutchman Derk Telnekes in the first round on Sunday while Price faces compatriot Lewis in the second round on Monday.

"It's nice to have as many players as we can … we're all trying to do our best," Clayton added.