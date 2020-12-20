Last updated on .From the section Darts

Cameron Carolissen will get a bye into the PDC World Darts Championship second round after Martijn Kleermaker tested positive for Covid-19.

Dutchman Kleermaker, 29, had been set to make his tournament debut against the South African on Sunday.

And his replacement, Josh Payne, has also been ruled out as he has to self-isolate after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

"I am very disappointed that I won't be able to take part," said Kleermaker.

"My health is my main priority and currently I am not displaying any symptoms, but I would ask everyone to respect my privacy at this difficult time.

"Thank you for your support and understanding."

Carolissen will now face the Netherlands' Danny Noppert, the 25th seed, in round two.