Both players are previous semi-finalists, Price in 2020 and Lewis in 2018

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Gerwyn Price battled his way into the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship with a close fought 3-2 win over fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis.

Price, 35, struggled early on against the 2018 semi-finalist, but improved in the second set and threw a 160 check-out to seal the third set.

Lewis, 29, who has recently returned to darts after struggling with anxiety, fought back to take the fourth set.

However, the number three seed won the decider to progress.

"I just couldn't get going, it was flat. I will put this behind me. I can just look forward to my next game," said Price.

"I'll try to perform the best I can and today wasn't very good, but I will be better next time.

"Sometimes darts goes like that, you can't hit a barn door with a shotgun, but some other times I can't miss and that's the way it goes.

"I'm lucky to come through that game. I had a bit of luck in that game and sometimes that's what you need to win not just games, but to win tournaments."

Price will face either Brendan Dolan or Edward Foulkes, who has family links to Wales, who play on Tuesday.

In the other second round matches on day seven, Belgium's Kim Huybrechts reached the third round after defeating 10th seed Ian White 3-1, condemning the Englishman to his third consecutive early exit from the championship.

Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski beat England's Ryan Joyce 3-0 to also reach the next stage while German number one Gabriel Clemens beat compatriot Nico Kurz 3-1 to go through.