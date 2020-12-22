Last updated on .From the section Darts

Dolan started hugely impressively in Tuesday's match but his form dropped off in the remainder of the contest as he had to battle past the Japanese qualifier

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan progressed to the third round at the PDC World Championship with a 3-1 win over Japanese qualifier Edward Foulkes.

Dolan's victory sets up a meeting with one of the tournament favourites Welshman Gerwyn Price.

The Northern Irishman produced brilliant darts to win the opening set in under six minutes.

But Foulkes fought back to win the second set and Dolan rode his luck before clinching a 3-1 success.

Both players missed a series of doubles as play became increasingly scrappy in the second set.

With world number 30 Dolan's body language betraying his frustration, Foulkes, who has a Japanese mother and a Welsh father, eventually snatched the second set three legs to two by hitting double top.

Foulkes, 30, looked on course to move into a two sets to one lead but missed the crucial double and Dolan, a quarter-finalist two years ago, punished his reprieve by taking the set 3-2 and he went on to whitewash the qualifier in the fourth set to clinch victory.

"He was very dangerous. I knew nothing about him bar his first-round game," Dolan told Sky Sports.

"I knew if he felt a wee bit comfortable he could be an awesome player. It made me feel very uneasy up there for my first game, when he had already been up there."

Dolan will surely need to repeat his first-set form to trouble Welsh star Price in the event which is being held behind closed doors at its regular Alexandra Palace venue in London.