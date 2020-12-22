Last updated on .From the section Darts

Mansell was playing in the second round at the event for the first time

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell exited from the PDC World Championship after a 3-1 defeat by England's Ricky Evans.

Mansell, 47, bossed the first set as Evans struggled but the game turned as a mishap by the Northern Irishman saw Evans grab the first leg of set two.

Evans won the set three legs to one and Mansell gifted leg one of set three as he hit nine when attempting double 12.

As the speedy Evans continued to score heavily, Mansell won only one more leg at Alexandra Palace.

Evans' victory sets up a third-round meeting with tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen.

On Friday, world number 59 Mansell won his first match in three attempts at the championship as he won nine straight legs against New Zealand's Haupai Puha.

The Clonoe man looked on course for another victory against the 32nd-ranked Englishman after dominating the first set before the match turned at the start of the second set.

With 72 left, Mansell hit single eight as he failed to give himself a shot at the double and it allowed Evans to pinch the leg.

The reprieve seemed to give the fast-throwing Evans a shot of confidence as he immediately took control of the next leg with a 180.

Mansell responded with a 180 of his own in the third leg as he matched Evans' previous 13-dart leg but the Englishmen held his nerve to seal the set with a double top finish as the Northern Irishman was left on 24.

Evans dominated set three as 11 and 14-dart legs secured him a whitewash.

After winning the first leg of set four, Evans' own botched finishing as he missed five doubles allowed Mansell to level but the match was soon over as further maximums in the next two legs secured the Englishman a 3-1 set victory and similar winning match score.

Mansell's departure leaves Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan as the remaining Northern Ireland contenders in the event.