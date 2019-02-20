Last updated on .From the section Darts

Clemens (left) is into the last 16. His previous best at the tournament was a second-round exit in 2019

Peter Wright's reign as world champion is over after he was sensationally upset by German 31st seed Gabriel Clemens at the World Championship.

Wright was out of sorts early on, slipping 2-1 down with a run of missed doubles in their third-round match.

The Scot clawed his way back to 3-3 to take the match to a deciding set.

Throwing first at two legs-all in the decider, Clemens missed a shot at bull for the match, but went on to take out double 16 and seal a shock win.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen takes on England's Ricky Evans in the final match of Sunday's action at Alexandra Palace.