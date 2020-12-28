Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van der Voort is a two-time quarter-finalist at the World Championship

Dutchman Vincent van der Voort got the better of two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall 4-2 to reach the last 16 of the PDC Darts World Championship.

Van der Voort, the 27th seed, raced into a 2-0 lead before the English sixth seed levelled it at 2-2.

But Aspinall never looked comfortable and Van der Voort capitalised.

"In the beginning I was good. I didn't have the same aggression after the first two sets, but I can't complain," said the Dutchman.

Van der Voort will next face either Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney or England's Chris Dobey.

Earlier, Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa from Portugal was beaten 4-0 by the experienced Mervyn King while World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode from the Netherlands defeated Adam Hunt by the same scoreline.