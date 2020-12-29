Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gurney is just one win away from the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney is through to the last 16 at the PDC World Championship after a superb 4-1 victory over Chris Dobey.

The Londonderry thrower averaged 101 at London's Alexandra Palace and is through to the fourth round for the first time in four years.

The number 11 seed took the opening three sets and Dobey deservedly won the fourth in a high-quality contest.

Gurney sealed the win and will now face Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.

It was a welcome return to form after a disappointing year for Gurney, who reached the quarter-finals in 2017.

He overcame impressive number 22 seed Dobey 3-2, 3-1, 3-2, 1-3, 3-0 with Gurney producing two 13-dart finishes and an 11-darter in a sensational second set.

"It's about time the real Daryl Gurney turned up - I've been rubbish this year since the UK Open," the 34-year-old told Sky Sports.

"In previous tournaments I've been letting myself down so here I kept saying to myself to keep on doing what you're doing and play your own game and don't do what stupid Daryl does - someone hits a 180 and you snatch the first dart and don't hit a treble."

Gurney is the last remaining Irish player in the tournament after Enniskillen's Brendan Dolan was beaten by Gerwyn Price in a last-leg decider on Monday night.