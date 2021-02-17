Raymond van Barneveld: Five-time world champion regains PDC tour card
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld has regained his Professional Darts Corporation tour card.
The 53-year-old relinquished his professional status at the end of 2019 but came out of retirement in September last year and has gained enough ranking points at the PDC Qualifying School.
Van Barneveld is set to make his return on the PDC ProTour next week at the Super Series in Bolton.
The Dutchman will then compete at the UK Open in Milton Keynes next month.
Van Barneveld, known widely as 'Barney', is one of only three players to win five world titles.
He won the British Darts Organisation (BDO) title in 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2005 before moving to the PDC and beating Phil Taylor in the 2007 final.
