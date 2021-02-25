Teenager Lewis Williams beats three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen on debut
Welsh teenager Lewis Williams has beaten Michael van Gerwen on his ProTour debut.
Swansea-born Williams, 19, gained his first tour card at qualifying school earlier this month.
His first event as a card-holder is the Super Series 1 in Bolton, where he beat three-time world champion Van Gerwen 6-5 to reach the last 16.
However, fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton won 6-3 to end Williams' interest in the competition.
Williams had beaten world number 10 Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 in the first round before seeing off Kim Huybrechts, ranked 36 in the world, 6-3 in the second round.